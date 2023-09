Pop-up exhibition tells stories of Romania’s spa town Băile Herculane

Pop-up exhibition tells stories of Romania’s spa town Băile Herculane. A pop-up exhibition highlights the stories of the local spa resort of Băile Herculane this month. Open from September 15 to 24, the Herculane Stories show is the keystone of the first digital museum dedicated to a tourist resort in Romania. Hosted by the town’s Casino, the exhibition can be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]