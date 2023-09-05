Idea::Bank Appoints Viorel Ruse As Marketing And Communications Director; Viorel Vasile As Director Of Card Management Division

Idea::Bank is expanding its management team by appointing Viorel Ruse to the position of Director of Marketing and Communications and Viorel Vasile to the position of Director of the Card Management Division. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]