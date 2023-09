ZF: NPL Ratio In Romanian Banking System Stays Below 3% In H1/2023

ZF: NPL Ratio In Romanian Banking System Stays Below 3% In H1/2023. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained below 3% in the first half of 2023, the same as in the second half of 2022, ranging between 2.6% and 2.7%, according to Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]