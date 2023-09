Fashion Retailer Modivo Opens Its Second Store In Romania, In AFI Cotroceni

Polish fashion retailer Modivo has opened its second store in Romania and in capital city Bucharest, which covers an area of 400 square meters and is located in the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]