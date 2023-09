Philip Morris International To Invest $130M In Romanian Plant

Philip Morris International To Invest $130M In Romanian Plant. Philip Morris International (PMI), one of the largest manufacturers of cigarettes and IQOS heated tobacco products, will invest $130 million in its plant in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, by the end of 2024, its officials announced at the 30th anniversary of its presence in this country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]