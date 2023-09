E.ON Group Invested Over EUR130M In Romania In 2022

E.ON Group Invested Over EUR130M In Romania In 2022. E.ON Group carried out investments of RON654 million (some EUR133 million) in Romania in 2022, which targeted the expansion and modernization of natural gas and electricity networks in order to meet the needs of the energy transition, to boost networks' capacity to connect new sources of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]