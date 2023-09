Inditex Confirms Arrival Of Lefties Brand In Romania

Inditex Confirms Arrival Of Lefties Brand In Romania. Spain’s Inditex Group, which owns some of the best-known fashion brands in the world, among which Zara, confirms the opening of the first Lefties store in Romania. ZF has recently reported that the only brand of the group that was not yet present in the country will arrive in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]