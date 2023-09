IT group Softbinator announces H1 losses and its shares plunge

IT group Softbinator announces H1 losses and its shares plunge. The shares of the group of IT companies Softbinator Technologies (BVB: CODE) plunged by 19% in the first trading hour at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on September 5 to end the day 17% lower than a day ago, Ziarul Financiar reported. On September 4, the company published the results for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]