Owners of illegal LPG station near Bucharest arrested ten days after blasts that took five lives



Owners of illegal LPG station near Bucharest arrested ten days after blasts that took five lives.

Ionuț Doldurea and Cosmin Stângă, the owners of Flagas - the company that operates the illegal LPG fuel station in Crevedia (near Bucharest) where two massive explosions occurred more than a week ago, were detained by prosecutors on September 5, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. Five people died (...)