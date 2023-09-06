Romania’s Govt. to invest EUR 290 mln EU funds to increase capacity of Constanta port

Romania’s Govt. to invest EUR 290 mln EU funds to increase capacity of Constanta port. The Romanian Government has prepared the documents to invest over RON 1.44 billion (EUR 290 million), mostly from the EU budget, for the modernization and development of the Port of Constanta, namely the road infrastructure, water and sewerage and electricity distribution, in an attempt to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]