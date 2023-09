Ascendia Ends 1H/2023 with RON6.2M Revenues, Double the 1H/2022 Level

Ascendia Ends 1H/2023 with RON6.2M Revenues, Double the 1H/2022 Level. Edtech startup Ascendia in the first half of this year registered operating revenues of RON6.2 million, double the level of the year-earlier period, and net profit of RON730,000, from RON473.588 losses in the first half of 2022.