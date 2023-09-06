Poets from 27 countries come to international poetry festival in Bucharest next week

Poets from 27 countries on four continents are expected to attend the 2023 edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB). Roughly 50 events will be held during this year's festival, scheduled for next week - September 11-17, such as public readings, performances, debates, round (...)