Russian attacks “very close” to border but no drone landed in Romania, president Iohannis says

Russian attacks “very close” to border but no drone landed in Romania, president Iohannis says. President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, September 5, that although recent Russian attacks on Ukraine hit very close to the border with Romania, "no drone and no part of a device landed in Romania." Ukrainian officials recently said Russian drones launched during an overnight attack (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]