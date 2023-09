KLG Europe Logistics Installs 888 Photovoltaic Panels at Bolintin Deal Warehouse

KLG Europe Logistics Installs 888 Photovoltaic Panels at Bolintin Deal Warehouse. Renovation Solar, a company part of Renovatio group, a major player in Romania’s solar energy and green technology, has recently completed a 400 kWp photovoltaic project for logistics company KLG Europe Logistics Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]