TechAngels Group: Members' Investments Drop In H1/2023 To A Third Compared To H1/2022

TechAngels Group: Members' Investments Drop In H1/2023 To A Third Compared To H1/2022. The members of TechAngels, the largest group of angel-type investors in Romania, invested EUR1,013,000 in technology startups in the first half of 2023, which represents only a third of the investments carried out in the same period of 2022, considering that caution was the key word for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]