 
Romaniapress.com

September 6, 2023

Old Three-Room Apartments In Bucharest Up Again In August
Sep 6, 2023

Old Three-Room Apartments In Bucharest Up Again In August.

The asking prices of old three-room apartments in Bucharest increased in August after a slight decline in July.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Economy Grows 1.7% YoY In H1/2023 Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.7% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, and by 2.8% in seasonally adjusted data, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Sept 7).

Romania's Culture Ministry buys Nicolae Grigorescu painting The Ministry of Culture announced that, by exercising its right of pre-emption, it purchased the Bretonă lucrând (La fereastră) painting by national painter Nicolae Grigorescu, which thus returns to the Romanian state heritage. It will be included in the National Museum of Art’s collection. (...)

Wizz Air closes its base in Romania's Suceava this fall Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi. “As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian (...)

Nuclearelectrica Signs Letter Of Intent With The Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund For Future Joint Renewable Energy Projects Romanian State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Thursday (Sept 7) that it signed a Letter of Intent with the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF) to explore the possibility of a joint venture in the renewable energy production (...)

GRECO: Further action needed in Romania to prevent corruption in central government, law enforcement The Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) issued its Fifth Round Evaluation Report on Romania on September 7, noting that the country still needs to improve the effectiveness of its system to promote integrity and prevent corruption in the central government and law (...)

Romania's Financial Supervisory Authority approves the transfer of AROBS shares on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, announces that the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the prospectus for the admission to trading of AROBS shares on The Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. (...)

Enterprise Investors: We are actively looking for opportunities in Romania Enterprise Investors, the Warsaw-based private equity firm, is actively pursuing investment opportunities in Romania. The firm is looking for opportunities in areas such as consumer goods, financial services, energy transition, and IT, partner Bartosz Kwiatkowski, responsible for investments (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |