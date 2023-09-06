Romania's Economy Grows 1.7% YoY In H1/2023Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.7% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, and by 2.8% in seasonally adjusted data, data from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (Sept 7).
Romania's Culture Ministry buys Nicolae Grigorescu paintingThe Ministry of Culture announced that, by exercising its right of pre-emption, it purchased the Bretonă lucrând (La fereastră) painting by national painter Nicolae Grigorescu, which thus returns to the Romanian state heritage. It will be included in the National Museum of Art’s collection. (...)
Wizz Air closes its base in Romania's Suceava this fallHungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi. “As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian (...)
Enterprise Investors: We are actively looking for opportunities in RomaniaEnterprise Investors, the Warsaw-based private equity firm, is actively pursuing investment opportunities in Romania. The firm is looking for opportunities in areas such as consumer goods, financial services, energy transition, and IT, partner Bartosz Kwiatkowski, responsible for investments (...)