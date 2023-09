Connections Consult Signs RON56.5M Contract With Public Institution

Connections Consult Signs RON56.5M Contract With Public Institution. Connections Consult, a group of companies specialized in providing software solutions and IT services, announced in a stock market report on Sept 6 the signing of a contract of RON56.5 million (plus VAT) with a public institution / governmental authority for the delivery of software products (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]