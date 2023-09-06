Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Signs RON107M Contracts With Client In National Defense Sector

Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Signs RON107M Contracts With Client In National Defense Sector. Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), an IT&C solutions integrator and provider of training services in the IT sector, said in a stock market report on Wednesday (Sept 6) that Dendrio Solutions, part of the Bittnet Group, signed two contracts with a client operating in the national defense sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]