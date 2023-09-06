Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Signs RON107M Contracts With Client In National Defense Sector
Sep 6, 2023
Bittnet’s Dendrio Solutions Signs RON107M Contracts With Client In National Defense Sector.
Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), an IT&C solutions integrator and provider of training services in the IT sector, said in a stock market report on Wednesday (Sept 6) that Dendrio Solutions, part of the Bittnet Group, signed two contracts with a client operating in the national defense sector.
