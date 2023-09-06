AROBS Transilvania Software Gets Financial Regulator's OK For Trading On Regulated Market

AROBS Transilvania Software Gets Financial Regulator's OK For Trading On Regulated Market. AROBS Transilvania Software (AROBS.RO), the biggest tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has informed shareholders that in the meeting held on September 5, 2023, the Board of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority approved the company's prospectus for admission to trading (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]