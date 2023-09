Norofert Closes EUR2M Working Capital Loan Early

Norofert Closes EUR2M Working Capital Loan Early. Romanian producer of organic farming inputs Norofert (NRF.RO) has announced its shareholders in a stock market report about the early closing of a loan for Plafon Multiprodus - Monocompanie from Exim Banca Romaneasca in the amount of EUR2 million with 10% cash collateral as a guarantee. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]