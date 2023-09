Hosiery Manufacturer Ciserom Sees Growth In Revenue, Returns To Profit In 2022

Hosiery Manufacturer Ciserom Sees Growth In Revenue, Returns To Profit In 2022. Hosiery manufacturer Ciserom in Sebes, Alba County, posted over RON19 million (EUR3.8 million) revenue in 2022, up 4.7% on the previous year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]