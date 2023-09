Lion Capital Announces RON118M Net Profit, RON3.6B Assets For H1/2023

Lion Capital Announces RON118M Net Profit, RON3.6B Assets For H1/2023. Lion Capital (LION.RO), formerly known as SIF Banat-Crisana, the largest financial investment company on the Romanian capital market, reported a net profit of RON118.3 million for the first half of 2023, as compared to RON12.4 million in the same period of 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]