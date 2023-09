Iproeb Bistrita Seeks To Contract EUR5.4M Loans And Attract EUR20M State Aid

The shareholders of Romanian cable maker Iproeb Bistrita (IPRU.RO) have approved at their latest general meeting a decision allowing the company to contract bank loans in the amount of EUR5.4 million.