Beny Steinmetz challenges in Cyprus final jail sentence issued by Romania

Beny Steinmetz challenges in Cyprus final jail sentence issued by Romania. Israeli businessman Beny Steinmentz, detained last week in Cyprus, was already freed from arrest and will challenge the five-tear final jail sentence issued by Romania after it succeeded in similar attempts in other European countries, Profit.ro reported. According to his spokesman, he will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]