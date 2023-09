German discount supermarket chain Penny reaches 350 units in Romania

German discount supermarket chain Penny reaches 350 units in Romania. Discount supermarket chain Penny expanded its network in Romania with a new store in Călăraşi, reaching a total of 350 units nationwide, according to a company press release. According to the same source, quoted by Bursa.ro, the new Penny store is the fourth opened in this city and has a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]