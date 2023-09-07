 
September 7, 2023

Romanian Govt.'s plans to tighten corporate taxation prompts criticism
Sep 7, 2023

Romanian Govt.'s plans to tighten corporate taxation prompts criticism.

Addressing the government's plans to enforce tighter fiscal corporate taxation treatment (under the so-called "fiscal adjustor" mechanism), the president of the business association AmCham Cristian Sporis claims that the "urban legend" about companies avoiding to pay part of the taxes owed for (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Possible fuel leak forces plane to make emergency landing at Bucharest airport A Tailwind Airlines plane flying from Antalya to Prague was forced to make an emergency landing at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport on Friday morning, September 8, after the pilots reported possible fuel leaks, News.ro reported. The plane landed safely at the Romanian airport around 07:30 (...)

US, Romanian and Moldovan military to carry out joint drill Troops from Romania and the United States of America will conduct joint exercises "Rapid Trident" in the Republic of Moldova between September 10-22, informed the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova. "Approximately 500 Moldovan, Romanian and American soldiers (...)

Romania is Europe's largest grain hub, president says Romania has turned into the largest European grain hub, president Klaus Iohannis said in a speech at the official high-level opening of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative. The head of state stated that since the war began, almost 25 million tons of agricultural products from (...)

Weekend calendar: Balkanik, Bucharest Jazz Festival, Enescu Festival, TIFF Sibiu & more Music festivals covering many genres are ongoing in Bucharest, while film fans in Sibiu, Brașov, Predeal and Râșnov can see new releases and movies related to mountaineering culture. In Bucharest Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music September 8 – September 10 Now in its tenth edition, (...)

Yazaki closes down one of its factories in Romania The Yazaki Group, one of the largest automotive parts suppliers, announced on September 7 that it is adjusting its production capacities to align with the current situation of the global automotive market, against the background of the intensification of electrification, and it will close the (...)

OMV Petrom ponders investments in carbon capture and storage Speaking at the 5th edition of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative on September 7, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere announced that her company is analyzing opportunities in Romania for investments in new technologies such as carbon capture and storage and the vital role they will (...)

Romania's Govt. sticks with plans to levy minimum profit tax All companies with a turnover in excess of EUR 50 million will pay the turnover tax if the 16% profit tax is lower than the calculated turnover tax, Economica.net announced based on a leaked emergency ordinance draft. It is set at 0.5% if the company's return was below 3% and 1% if the rate of (...)

 


