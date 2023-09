Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July

Romania’s retail sales stagnate for fourth month in July. The retail sales volume index in Romania increased by only 0.7% y/y in July, the statistics office INS announced. In seasonally-adjusted terms, it contracted (by 0.2% m/m) for the second month in a row (-1.9% m/m in June), showing visible signs of fatigue for the fourth month in a row after at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]