Eximtur 1H/2023 Turnover Up 23% To EUR34.5M

Eximtur 1H/2023 Turnover Up 23% To EUR34.5M. Travel agency Eximtur of Cluj-Napoca, one of Romania’s largest, controlled by Morariu family, boosted its turnover to EUR34.5 million in the first half of this year, up 23% from the year-earlier period, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]