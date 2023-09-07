US, Romanian and Moldovan military to carry out joint drillTroops from Romania and the United States of America will conduct joint exercises "Rapid Trident" in the Republic of Moldova between September 10-22, informed the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova. "Approximately 500 Moldovan, Romanian and American soldiers (...)
Romania is Europe's largest grain hub, president saysRomania has turned into the largest European grain hub, president Klaus Iohannis said in a speech at the official high-level opening of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative. The head of state stated that since the war began, almost 25 million tons of agricultural products from (...)
Yazaki closes down one of its factories in RomaniaThe Yazaki Group, one of the largest automotive parts suppliers, announced on September 7 that it is adjusting its production capacities to align with the current situation of the global automotive market, against the background of the intensification of electrification, and it will close the (...)
OMV Petrom ponders investments in carbon capture and storageSpeaking at the 5th edition of the Business Forum of the Three Seas Initiative on September 7, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere announced that her company is analyzing opportunities in Romania for investments in new technologies such as carbon capture and storage and the vital role they will (...)
Romania's Govt. sticks with plans to levy minimum profit taxAll companies with a turnover in excess of EUR 50 million will pay the turnover tax if the 16% profit tax is lower than the calculated turnover tax, Economica.net announced based on a leaked emergency ordinance draft. It is set at 0.5% if the company's return was below 3% and 1% if the rate of (...)