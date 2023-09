Wizz Air closes its base in Romania’s Suceava this fall

Wizz Air closes its base in Romania’s Suceava this fall. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi. “As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]