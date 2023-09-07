GRECO: Further action needed in Romania to prevent corruption in central government, law enforcement

GRECO: Further action needed in Romania to prevent corruption in central government, law enforcement. The Council of Europe's Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) issued its Fifth Round Evaluation Report on Romania on September 7, noting that the country still needs to improve the effectiveness of its system to promote integrity and prevent corruption in the central government and law (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]