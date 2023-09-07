Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
Sep 7, 2023
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager.
The shares of Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) gained 45.7% compared to their theoretical reference price calculated on the ex-dividend day (September 7). The evolution may have also been impacted by the Government’s request to organize a new selection procedure for a (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]