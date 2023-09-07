Siemens Healthineers Reference & Training Center in Romania hosts the first Cardiology Master Class

Siemens Healthineers Reference & Training Center in Romania hosts the first Cardiology Master Class. Siemens Healthineers Reference & Training Center in Romania, a space dedicated to medical learning and innovation, opened within the Ovidius Clinical Hospital, hosts the first Cardiology Master Class on September 7th and 8th, 2023. The first Cardiology Master Class, an excellence driven (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]