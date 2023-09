Simtel Team Sees Consolidated Net Profit Up 119% To RON6.5M In H1

Simtel Team Sees Consolidated Net Profit Up 119% To RON6.5M In H1. Simtel Team (SMTL.RO), a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a national leader in renewable energy, made RON6.5 million net profit in the first half of 2023, up 119% on the year-ago period, while revenue reached RON122.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]