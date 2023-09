Yazaki Closes Plant In Buzau, Cuts Jobs In Ploiesti

Yazaki Closes Plant In Buzau, Cuts Jobs In Ploiesti. Yazaki Group, one of the largest automotive component suppliers, on Thursday announced it would adjust production capacity given the current situation of the global market, where the electrification trend is gaining speed, by closing the automotive component plant in Brasov and cutting the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]