George Adragai Becomes Sole Owner Of Luca Pretzel Shops

George Adragai Becomes Sole Owner Of Luca Pretzel Shops. Entrepreneur George Adragai has become the sole shareholder of Luca's pretzel shop chain after Cosmin Postole retired from the business, official data shows. The two co-founded the business in 2010 and owned equal shares in Tinervis Group, the company that operates the chain of pretzel shops. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]