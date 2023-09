Private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2

Private consumption drags down Romania’s GDP growth to 1.1% y/y in Q2. Romania’s statistics office confirmed on September 7 the economic slowdown to 1.1% y/y growth in Q2, further providing details about its source: the final consumption eased to 1.1% y/y from 6.9% y/y in Q1, reaching the slowest annual growth since the Covid-19 restrictions. The plunge of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]