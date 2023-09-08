Possible fuel leak forces plane to make emergency landing at Bucharest airport

Possible fuel leak forces plane to make emergency landing at Bucharest airport. A Tailwind Airlines plane flying from Antalya to Prague was forced to make an emergency landing at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport on Friday morning, September 8, after the pilots reported possible fuel leaks, News.ro reported. The plane landed safely at the Romanian airport around 07:30 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]