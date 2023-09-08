Festivals in Romania: First passes for Untold 2024 go on sale this month



Romania's famous music festival Untold will hold a new edition next year, and the first passes go on sale this month, the organizers announced. The first 10,000 passes will be put up for sale at 12:00 on September 12, at a special price. Music fans who register on the festival's website can (...)