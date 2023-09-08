 
September 8, 2023

Festivals in Romania: First passes for Untold 2024 go on sale this month
Festivals in Romania: First passes for Untold 2024 go on sale this month.

Romania's famous music festival Untold will hold a new edition next year, and the first passes go on sale this month, the organizers announced. The first 10,000 passes will be put up for sale at 12:00 on September 12, at a special price. Music fans who register on the festival's website can (...)

Norofert Ends H1/2023 With RON20.17M Turnover, Down 32.5% YoY Romanian producer of organic farming inputs Norofert (NRF.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON20.17 million at group level, down 32.52% compared to the same period of 2022, in line with the half-year financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Sept 8).

Wizz Air To Close Its Suceava Base As Of October 28 Airline Wizz Air announces that it will close its base in Suceava starting October 28, 2023, but will continue to operate flights on five current routes from Suceava to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund and Memmingen.

CPI Property Group Signs Contract With The Home For 3,070 Sqm In myhive Victoria Park Office Building CPI Property Group, one of the largest real estate owners in Europe, has signed a ten-year lease, for an area of 3,070 square meters in myhive Victoria Park office building, with The Home interior design brand.

McWin Capital Partners Takes Over Popeyes Franchise In Romania Via Rex Concepts Private investment firm McWin Capital Partners has become the sole franchisee of the Popeyes brand in Romania, via fast food restaurant platform Rex Concepts.

Three-Month ROBOR Stays Put At 6.40% A Year Romania’s three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, continued to stagnate at 6.40% a year, the same as in the second half of August 2023.

Arggo Consulting 2022 Turnover Up 27% To Over EUR5.5M Arggo Software Development & Consulting, a Romanian company specialized in providing consulting services and software solutions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) for companies operating in various industries and sectors, ended 2022 with a turnover of over EUR5.5 million (over RON27.3 (...)

Cristina Obreja Takes Over As CEO Of Life Dental Spa; Eyes EUR10M Investments In Coming Years Cristina Obreja M.D., a dentist with 15 years of experience and co-founder of the Life Dental Spa chain of dental clinics, has taken over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the chain, starting September 2023.

 


