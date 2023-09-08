Mayor announces plans for pedestrian and cyclist path over Dambovita river in downtown Bucharest

Mayor announces plans for pedestrian and cyclist path over Dambovita river in downtown Bucharest. Mayor Nicusor Dan told Prima News that a pedestrian and cyclist path, suspended above the water, is planned for the Dambovita river in downtown Bucharest, News.ro reported. The future path would connect Unirii Square and Izvor Bridge. “We want to build a three-meter sidewalk between Unirii (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]