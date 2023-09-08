Colliers: Romanian land market still active in H1 but lower sales activity expected in the second half



The land market in Romania remained very active in the first half of 2023, reaching an estimated turnover of around EUR 250 million, according to a report by Colliers. The figure includes only transactions involving land for commercial real estate projects in residential, office, and retail (...)