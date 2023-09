Colliers: Romanian Land Market Remains Highly Active In H1/2023

Colliers: Romanian Land Market Remains Highly Active In H1/2023. The Romanian land market remained highly active in the first half of 2023, reaching an estimated turnover of around EUR250 million, as per a report by Colliers regarding the evolution of the real estate market in the first half of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]