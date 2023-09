Deloitte Romania Consolidating Its Tax Practice By Promoting Four Employees To Directors

Deloitte Romania is consolidating its Tax Practice by promoting Ana Sabiescu, Daniel Grigore, Loredana Ilea and Simona Mergeani to the position of directors, effective September 1, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]