Cristina Obreja Takes Over As CEO Of Life Dental Spa; Eyes EUR10M Investments In Coming Years

Cristina Obreja Takes Over As CEO Of Life Dental Spa; Eyes EUR10M Investments In Coming Years. Cristina Obreja M.D., a dentist with 15 years of experience and co-founder of the Life Dental Spa chain of dental clinics, has taken over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the chain, starting September 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]