Wizz Air To Close Its Suceava Base As Of October 28. Airline Wizz Air announces that it will close its base in Suceava starting October 28, 2023, but will continue to operate flights on five current routes from Suceava to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund and Memmingen. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]