CPI Property Group Signs Contract With The Home For 3,070 Sqm In myhive Victoria Park Office Building

CPI Property Group Signs Contract With The Home For 3,070 Sqm In myhive Victoria Park Office Building. CPI Property Group, one of the largest real estate owners in Europe, has signed a ten-year lease, for an area of 3,070 square meters in myhive Victoria Park office building, with The Home interior design brand. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]