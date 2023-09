Norofert Ends H1/2023 With RON20.17M Turnover, Down 32.5% YoY

Norofert Ends H1/2023 With RON20.17M Turnover, Down 32.5% YoY. Romanian producer of organic farming inputs Norofert (NRF.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a turnover of RON20.17 million at group level, down 32.52% compared to the same period of 2022, in line with the half-year financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday (Sept 8). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]