Company behind easySales Platform Boasts 132% Turnover Growth in 2022. Smartit Global SRL, the company that manages easySales platform focused on e-commerce activity automation and centralization, in 2022 registered turnover worth above RON2.1 million, 132% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]