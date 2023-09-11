New school year begins in Romania with changes to structure, curriculum
Sep 11, 2023
Over two and a half million students returned to classes on Monday, September 11, in Romania. The 2023-2024 school year will have 36 weeks and is structured into 5 modules, giving students five vacations. The five modules are as follows: Module 1 - September 11 to October 28, followed by the (...)
