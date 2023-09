Central Romania: Brașov fortress reopens its gates to visitors

Central Romania: Brașov fortress reopens its gates to visitors. Cetăţuia Braşovului, the fortress on Straja Hill in the mountain city of Braşov, reopened its gates to visitors on September 8, after several years in which it was closed. Locals and tourists can visit the fortress free of charge this week, until September 17. Special events marked the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]